1A Live in Michigan: Beyond the Bellwether (Oct. 19, 2026)

1A Live in Michigan: Beyond the Bellwether

How political divisions shaping American politics show up in the Great Lakes State

The Ark - 316 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Monday, October 19 - 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

A free Michigan Public event - Attend in person or listen on Michigan Public

Register here.

What can Michigan voters tell us about the economic choices and political tensions facing the nation? On the next installment of the 1A series “If You Can Keep It,” Jenn White and Todd Zwillich will be live from Ann Arbor, Michigan, hearing directly from voters in one of the most consequential voting blocs in the country.

Join us at The Ark in downtown Ann Arbor for a behind-the-scenes look at radio broadcasting. Watch live as the 1A team examines what Michigan voters can tell us about the national electorate. From economic anxiety and cost of living, to immigration, the urban/rural divide, and turbulent political culture, they’ll confront some of the most important issues for voters this November.

In what ways is Michigan a bellwether, and in what ways is it not? What’s actually driving Michiganders' choices in November and what can it tell us about the country as a whole? 1A is asking YOU what you care about most, what change you most want to see in your state and country, and what you expect from your government now.

This is a free Michigan Public event, but registration is necessary. Register here.

There will not be a livestream available for this event.

Jenn White has worked in public radio since 1999. She began her career here at Michigan Public (then Michigan Radio) as the local host of All Things Considered. She then worked at WBEZ in Chicago, where she hosted the station’s midday show, Reset with Jenn White. She was also a familiar voice on several WBEZ podcasts, including Making Oprah, Making Obama, and 16 Shots. In 2020, White was selected as the permanent host of NPR’s 1A program, replacing the program’s inaugural host, Joshua Johnson.

1A can be heard on Michigan Public every weekday from 10 a.m. to noon.