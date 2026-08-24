Haunted History of Kalamazoo Walking Tour
Haunted History of Kalamazoo Walking Tour
Discover the haunted history hiding in plain sight throughout downtown Kalamazoo. This walking tour blends local history, ghost stories, folklore, and strange accounts connected to some of the city’s best-known locations.
Led by paranormal historians and authors, it is a fresh look at Kalamazoo’s darker, stranger, and more fascinating side.
Various Locations in Downtown Kalamazoo
$25.00
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Various Locations in Downtown Kalamazoo