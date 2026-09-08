Master alignment techniques to relieve lower back pain. Join our live webinar for practical, step-by-step demonstrations and examples!

Join us for an exclusive preview of our Healthy Back Blueprint online course, where we share our most effective findings for resolving back pain. You’ll learn how to identify and correct three key misalignments in the pelvis, lumbar spine, and sacrum.

This is the only time this workshop will be offered for free! While recording is strictly prohibited, we’ll feature live demonstrations, client case studies, and a live Q&A to answer your specific questions. Take a quick break during your lunch hour to discover industry secrets that can transform your practice and movement health.