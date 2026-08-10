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Hearth Summit Detroit 2026

Hearth Summit Detroit 2026

Hearth Summit Detroit is grounded in the city’s creativity, resilience, and collective spirit and is designed to bring together 200 social entrepreneurs, educators, artists, funders, mental health and holistic practitioners, and more working toward a more just and equitable society. The summit aims to deepen reflection across individual, collective, and ecological wellbeing while centering art as a shared language of healing and connection. To express your interest in attending visit www.hearthsummitdetroit.com/interest. Up to full scholarships are available for anyone in need.

Kintsugi Village Detroit
$499-$999
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 10, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Be Well Beautiful People
2697790415
info@bewellbeautifulpeople.org
Be Well Beautiful People Inc

Artist Group Info

demarra@bewellbeautifulpeople.org
Kintsugi Village Detroit
2020 14th St
Detroit, Michigan 48216
info@bewellbeautifulpeople.org
https://www.hearthsummitdetroit.com/