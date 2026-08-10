Hearth Summit Detroit 2026

Hearth Summit Detroit is grounded in the city’s creativity, resilience, and collective spirit and is designed to bring together 200 social entrepreneurs, educators, artists, funders, mental health and holistic practitioners, and more working toward a more just and equitable society. The summit aims to deepen reflection across individual, collective, and ecological wellbeing while centering art as a shared language of healing and connection. To express your interest in attending visit www.hearthsummitdetroit.com/interest. Up to full scholarships are available for anyone in need.