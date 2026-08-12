Heberle Lecture: The Slow Time of Rumination w/ Prof Amanda Anderson (Brown University)

Please join the English Department for the 2026 Annual Lora Hutchins Heberle Award and Lecture with Professor Amanda Anderson of Brown University.

Some of the most influential frameworks for understanding human thought -- in psychology, in moral and political philosophy, and in cognitive science -- have failed to recognize the quality, form, and significance of slow, persistent ruminative processes oriented toward experiences of moral shock or disturbance. Such experiences include but are not limited to profound loss, grief, regret, or injury, including those fundamental assaults on dignity we might designate as status-injury. Drawing on examples from the literary tradition, I demonstrate that rumination is a productive moral process and not merely a psychological symptom of oversensitivity or trauma endured.

Amanda Anderson is Director of the Cogut Institute for the Humanities and Andrew W. Mellon Professor of English and Humanities. Her research focuses on broad questions of intellectual history, disciplinary formation, and the relations among literature, moral life, and politics.