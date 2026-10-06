Homecoming Weekend Tour
Homecoming Weekend Tour
Join us this Homecoming Weekend for a Guided Tour of the U-M Clements Library to learn more about the Clements’ early American history collections. Highlights include viewing of Benjamin West’s iconic painting “Death of General Wolfe,” a Revolutionary War-era trunk that once housed General Gage’s papers, and viewing our current exhibit “Who Counts? A History of Voting in America”!
William L Clements
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
University of Michigan William L. Clements Library
734-764-2347
clemdevcom@umich.edu
William L Clements
909 S University AveAnn Arbor, Michigan 48109
(734) 764-2347