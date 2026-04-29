I-75 Cap Feasibility Study Public Meeting

The Downtown Detroit Partnership, alongside the Michigan Department of Transportation and the City of Detroit, is hosting Public Meeting #3 for the I-75 Cap Feasibility Study.

Hear key takeaways from February's public meeting, review community survey results and explore ideas shaping the project's future. Take part in an interactive workshop to share your vision for amenities and programming across the three park caps. Plus, a dedicated youth area ensures younger voices are heard, so bring the whole family!

Light refreshments will be provided.

Your voice matters. Be part of what comes next for Downtown Detroit.

