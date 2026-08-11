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I Disagree with Dr Patrick Flynn

I Disagree with Dr Patrick Flynn

Dare to think differently about your health.

Join Dr. Patrick Flynn for I Disagree, a live health seminar coming to Bay College in Iron Mountain on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Dr. Flynn challenges a common way of looking at health and disease with one foundational idea:

The body does not make mistakes.

Rather than viewing symptoms simply as things that have gone wrong, Dr. Flynn encourages people to ask a different question: Why is the body responding this way in the first place?

Our bodies are constantly responding and adapting to the environment around us—including the thoughts, traumas, and toxins we encounter throughout our lives. For a time, the body may be able to adapt appropriately to those stresses. But when they become too intense, too frequent, or too chronic, our ability to remain within healthy physiological parameters can begin to break down. That is when dysfunction and disease may emerge.

I Disagree invites you to reconsider the way you think about symptoms and the human body and to explore a different approach to pursuing better health.

If you've struggled with ongoing health concerns, wondered why you don't feel well even when you've been told everything looks “normal,” or simply want to better understand how your body works, this evening is for you.

Bay College - Iron Mountain
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Wellness Way - Iron Mountain
(906)828-1384
ironmountain@thewellnessway.com
https://www.thewellnessway.com/clinics/mi/ironmountain/wellness-center/
Bay College - Iron Mountain
2801 US-2
Iron Mountain, Michigan 49801
(906)828-1384
ironmountain@thewellnessway.com
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dr-patrick-flynn-presents-i-disagree-tickets-1997618125588?aff=oddtdtcreator