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Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers Bowl-o-Rama

Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers Bowl-o-Rama

Strike out loneliness & isolation! Help your older and disabled neighbors remain safe and independent at home. 27th Bowl-O-Rama Fundraiser honoring Harold Barr Saturday, May 30, 2026 5:00pm Check-In / 6:00pm Start Premier Lanes 33151 23 Mile Road, New Baltimore, MI 48047

Premier Lanes
30
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers Program
586-757-5551
events@ivcinfo.org
https://www.ivcinfo.org/events/annual-golf-outing
Premier Lanes
33151 23 Mile Rd
New Baltimore, Michigan 48047
(586) 725-2228