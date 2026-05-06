Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers Bowl-o-Rama
Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers Bowl-o-Rama
Strike out loneliness & isolation! Help your older and disabled neighbors remain safe and independent at home. 27th Bowl-O-Rama Fundraiser honoring Harold Barr Saturday, May 30, 2026 5:00pm Check-In / 6:00pm Start Premier Lanes 33151 23 Mile Road, New Baltimore, MI 48047
Premier Lanes
30
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers Program
586-757-5551
events@ivcinfo.org
Premier Lanes
33151 23 Mile RdNew Baltimore, Michigan 48047
(586) 725-2228