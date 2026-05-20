Issues & Ale: Beyond The Shore (May 20, 2026)
Issues & Ale: Beyond The Shore (May 20, 2026)
Join Senior Environment Reporter Kate Furby and the Beyond the Shore podcast team as they discuss the Great Lakes, what makes each lake so special, and why it will take communities across the Great Lakes region to ensure these inland seas stay great for generations to come.
The Warehouse at River's Edge Brewing Co.
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Event Supported By
Michigan Public
The Warehouse at River's Edge Brewing Co.
125 S Main St #700Milford, Michigan 48381