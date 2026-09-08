Jax Kar Wash Hosts Fifth Annual Give Back Charity Event

Jax Kar Wash is continuing its more than 70-year commitment to the communities it serves with its fifth annual Jax + You Give Back fundraiser, running Sept. 11-20, 2026.

Customers who visit any Jax location in Michigan and donate $10 or more will receive a free Exterior Basic Plus wash (a $15 value) for their next visit. In addition, Jax will match every dollar donated, up to $10,000, doubling the benefit to local organizations. What began as a weekend fundraiser has grown into a multi-week effort supporting children and families through local nonprofit partners across Michigan.

This year’s community partners include:

- CARE House of Oakland County (Pontiac, Michigan): Oakland County’s sole children’s advocacy center providing prevention, intervention and treatment services to young victims of abuse and neglect.

- Ronald McDonald House of Ann Arbor (Ann Arbor, Michigan): A nationwide charity providing free or low-cost lodging, meals and support services for families of seriously ill or injured children who are receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

- Isaiahs Hub Youth Center (Jackson, Michigan): A community youth center that offers safe, positive learning spaces for children and young adults to learn life, trade, occupational and leadership skills.

- Canine Advocates (Fenton, Michigan): A program of CARE House of Oakland County matching child advocacy centers and prosecutors’ offices with highly trained dogs that provide direct support to children as well as to their families and loved ones during court, forensic interviews and therapy appointments.

- Macomb County Child Advocacy Center (Mount Clemens and Warren, Michigan): A children’s advocacy center providing forensic interviews, family support and multidisciplinary services to prevent and reduce the trauma of child sexual and physical abuse in Macomb County.

During the event’s kickoff weekend (Sept. 11-13), volunteers from Jax’s charitable partners will be onsite at various Jax locations to share more about their community impact and help make Jax customers’ cars shine.

