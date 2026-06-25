© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jeff Walker, Blacksmith (Performance Infusion)

Jeff Walker, Blacksmith (Performance Infusion)

Free event

Jeff Walker learned the art of blacksmithing twenty years ago in his home state of South Dakota. As a member of the Dakota Artists-Blacksmiths’ Association, he is passionate about preserving blacksmithing in the modern world. Now transplanted to Northern Wisconsin, he travels with a trailer full of tools, portable forges, and homemade charcoal, and showcases his blacksmithing wherever there are people curious about this ancient craft.

https://emberlight.org/event/jeff-walker-blacksmith/

Miners Memorial Heritage Park
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Emberlight Festival
(906) 285-7101
emberlight.org
Miners Memorial Heritage Park
771 E Ayer St.
Ironwood, Michigan 49938