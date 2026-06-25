Jeff Walker, Blacksmith (Performance Infusion)
Jeff Walker, Blacksmith (Performance Infusion)
Free event
Jeff Walker learned the art of blacksmithing twenty years ago in his home state of South Dakota. As a member of the Dakota Artists-Blacksmiths’ Association, he is passionate about preserving blacksmithing in the modern world. Now transplanted to Northern Wisconsin, he travels with a trailer full of tools, portable forges, and homemade charcoal, and showcases his blacksmithing wherever there are people curious about this ancient craft.
https://emberlight.org/event/jeff-walker-blacksmith/
Miners Memorial Heritage Park
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Emberlight Festival
(906) 285-7101
Miners Memorial Heritage Park
771 E Ayer St.Ironwood, Michigan 49938