The Jonas Brothers bring their The Burning Up Tour All Over Again to Van Andel Arena on December 15, 2026 at 7:30PM.

With special guest Magnus Ferrell.

What began as a one-of-a-kind event honoring the iconic “Burning Up Tour,” the blockbuster arena run that became a defining moment for the band and a generation of fans, is now hitting the road, bringing one of the Jonas Brothers' most unforgettable live experiences to fans across the country.

Tickets on sale Friday, August 21 at 10:00AM. *Please note the box office will not be open for this on sale.

Ticket prices are subject to change. For current ticket prices visit Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices may vary, as market pricing applies to all tickets. Prices may fluctuate based on supply and demand. Tickets may be purchased at the box office or on-line at Ticketmaster.com. A ticket limit of 8 will apply to every order.