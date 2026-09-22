Judy Collins- Sweet Judy Blue Eyes: Farewell

Judy Collins has long inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism. In the 1960s, she evoked both the idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustices. Six decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 55-album body of work, and heed inspiration from her spiritual discipline to thrive in the music industry for half a century.

SCHEDULE

6:30 PM | Doors Open

7:00 PM | Royce Auditorium Doors Open

7:30 PM | Concert Begins

9:00 PM | Post Concert Reception