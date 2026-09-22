Judy Collins- Sweet Judy Blue Eyes: Farewell
Judy Collins- Sweet Judy Blue Eyes: Farewell
Judy Collins has long inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism. In the 1960s, she evoked both the idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustices. Six decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 55-album body of work, and heed inspiration from her spiritual discipline to thrive in the music industry for half a century.
SCHEDULE
6:30 PM | Doors Open
7:00 PM | Royce Auditorium Doors Open
7:30 PM | Concert Begins
9:00 PM | Post Concert Reception
St. Cecilia Music Center
$35-$150
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 19 May 2027
Event Supported By
St. Cecilia Music Center
(616) 459-2224
tickets@scms-online.org
St. Cecilia Music Center
24 Ransom Avenue NEGrand Rapids, Michigan 49503
(616) 459-2224
tickets@scmc-online.org