Join us on August 21-23 for the Annual Kalamazoo Balloon Fest. You don’t want to miss the breathtaking display of balloons taking to the skies. While this is a free event, there is a $10 per vehicle parking fee during the Kalamazoo Balloon Fest. Gull Meadow Farms will be offering a discounted admission if you choose to enjoy activities while visiting the farm.

Be sure to follow the Kalamazoo Balloon Festival's Facebook Page for all updates regarding the schedule of events.

https://www.facebook.com/KalamazooBalloonFest/