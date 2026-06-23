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Kalamazoo Balloon Fest

Kalamazoo Balloon Fest

Join us on August 21-23 for the Annual Kalamazoo Balloon Fest. You don’t want to miss the breathtaking display of balloons taking to the skies. While this is a free event, there is a $10 per vehicle parking fee during the Kalamazoo Balloon Fest. Gull Meadow Farms will be offering a discounted admission if you choose to enjoy activities while visiting the farm.

Be sure to follow the Kalamazoo Balloon Festival's Facebook Page for all updates regarding the schedule of events.

https://www.facebook.com/KalamazooBalloonFest/

Gull Meadow Farms
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Gull Meadow Farms
8544 Gull Road
Richland, Michigan 49083
https://gullmeadowfarms.com/pages/kalamazoo-balloon-fest