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Kingdom of Wonders Circus

Kingdom of Wonders Circus

The Kingdom of Wonders Medieval Circus is coming to St. Ignace!

The best part is, tickets are FREE! (Donations gratefully accepted!)

Step into a world of knights, royalty, magic, and medieval mayhem under the big top! The Kingdom of Wonders Medieval Circus invites families to enjoy a magical live show filled with incredible acrobatics, breathtaking aerial performances, comedy, storytelling, and fun for all ages.

This family-friendly circus has no animals and no clown, just pure entertainment, laughter, and wonder.

Location: Little Bear East Arena
Dates: June 20–21
Showtimes: 3:00 PM & 6:00 PM
Admission: Free — space is limited!

Reservations are encouraged to help with seating and capacity. Please reserve free tickets online at TheKingdomOfWonders.com.

Bring the whole family and join us for an unforgettable adventure under the big top!

03:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Jun 21, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Kingdom of Wonders Circus
2019376062
jpasechnick@icloud.com
thekingdomofwonders.com

Artist Group Info

Jenna Pasechnick
jpasechnick@icloud.com
thekingdomofwonders.com