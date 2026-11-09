Shop small this winter at the Lathrup Village Maker’s Mile Winter Market, hosted by the Lathrup Village DDA and presented by Woosah United. Find local makers and artisans, baked goods and sweet treats, handmade gifts, skincare, candles, wellness products and more, all inside Lathrup Village City Hall. Free admission!

Market Days, 10am - 2pm:

Sun Nov 29 (Small Business Weekend), Sun Dec 13, Sun Jan 17, Sun Jan 31, Sat Feb 13 (Valentine’s & Super Bowl Weekend), Sun Feb 28, Sun Mar 14, Sun Apr 4, Sun Apr 18.

Shop Small, Shop Lathrup Village!