Launch Party for Blake’s Hard Cider’s New 'American Haze' at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill

Blake's Hard Cider will be hosting an exclusive, ticketed sneak-peek launch party on Thursday, Sept. 24, to celebrate the debut of its new product, American Haze, exactly one week before its official Oct, 1 retail release. The event marks the public kickoff of BHC’s overall brand repositioning toward a premium, less sweet, apple-forward flavor profile rooted in rich orchard heritage.

A nostalgic, '90s-style American tailgate celebration taking over Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill.. Attendees will get an exclusive first taste of American Haze on tap, a commemorative American Haze glass + first pint, food, enjoy a live band, line dancing, and purchase cases to take home ahead of the official retail launch.

