Legacy in Motion: Family Business, Succession Planning & Bridging Generations through Culture

Succession is about more than passing down a business—it's about preserving a legacy while preparing the next generation to lead with confidence. Legacy in Motion is a dynamic 60-minute discussion exploring how family businesses can navigate leadership transitions, strengthen multi-generational relationships, and build cultures that endure through change.

Designed for family business owners, next-generation leaders, executives, advisors, HR professionals, and board members, this session offers practical strategies for bridging communication gaps, fostering trust and belonging, and balancing tradition with innovation. Attendees will leave with actionable tools to develop future leaders, protect organizational culture, and ensure their family's legacy continues to thrive for generations to come.

Followed by Peer Groups for Stevens Center for Family Business Members only.

