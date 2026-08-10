The epic, musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel, chronicling Valjean’s 20-year journey of redemption.

The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre presents Les Misérables in the Civic Auditorium from April 30-May 16, 2027.

In nineteenth century France, Jean Valjean is released from 19 years of unjust imprisonment, but finds nothing in store for him but mistrust and mistreatment. He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who refuses to believe that Valjean can change his ways. Finally, during the Paris student uprising of 1832, Javert must confront his ideals.

Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/LesMiserables-Tickets-Apr30-May16

Flex Pass Subscriptions: https://bit.ly/KazooCivicFlexPass

Group Rates: Call (269) 343-1313 or visit: https://bit.ly/KzooCivicGroupTix

Performance Dates and Times:

• Friday, April 30, 2027, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, May 1, 2027, at 7:30 PM*

• Sunday, May 2, 2027, at 2:00 PM

• Friday, May 7, 2027, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, May 8, 2027, at 7:30 PM

• Sunday, May 9, 2027, at 2:00 PM

• Friday, May 14, 2027, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, May 15, 2027, at 7:30 PM

• Sunday, May 16, 2027, at 2:00 PM

*May 1 at 7:30 PM (ASL Interpreted & Audio Description Services Available)

By arrangement with CAMERON MACKINTOSH

Presents A new production of BOUBLIL and SCHÖNBERG’S LES MISÉRABLES Presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International and by arrangement with CAMERON MACKINTOSH LTD