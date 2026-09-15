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Lighthouse Community Ministires Fall Fundraiser Dinner

Lighthouse Community Ministires Fall Fundraiser Dinner

Lighthouse is a busy community center in Wyoming that offers programs and resources to the surrounding areas. We serve hundreds of neighbors each week with our drop-in center, mobile food pantry, community meals, hygiene pantry, financial literacy and more! Join us for a night of impact stories, great food and a fun night out celebrating community. RSVP HERE: https://forms.gle/MNn4DvAqec9ASRzK6

Prince Center at Calvin University
$35
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lighthouse Community Ministries
616-528-4014
lighthousewy@gmail.com
www.lighthousewy.org
Prince Center at Calvin University
1800 E. Beltline Ave. SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
5172564248
ppeterson@michiganbluebirds.org
www.princecc.com