LOVE Gala: Stevie Wonder Birthday Celebration

Urban Solutions Training and Development Corp., a Detroit-based nonprofit providing mentorship, wellness and education programs for young women and seniors, will host the LOVE Gala on Tuesday, May 13 from 7–10 p.m.

The black-tie fundraiser honors Stevie Wonder on his birthday and celebrates the 10th anniversary of Stevie Wonder Avenue. The gala caps a full day of free citywide events, including a mayoral proclamation at 10 a.m. and a community walk at 12 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

The evening will feature performances by Alise King and Lisa McCall, former choreographer for Aretha Franklin, along with tributes from Dr. Sharon DuMas, Joan Belgrave and Motown arranger Paul Riser. The inaugural Love Awards will recognize Sharlonda Buckman-Davis, Andrea Thomas, Karra Thomas, Gail Perry-Mason and Shadora Ford for their impact in the community.

General admission tickets start at $75 and include event access, entertainment and a commemorative book. VIP tickets start at $200 and include a seated dinner, private reception and meet-and-greet beginning at 6 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will support USTAD’s new initiative, the Wonder Peace Ambassadors, which provides training on assessing and addressing mental health concerns among adolescents. USTAD’s programming includes mentorship, wellness and education programs serving young women and seniors across Detroit.

For additional details, or to purchase tickets, visit www.urbansolutionstad.org.