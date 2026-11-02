LUNCH & MOVIE EVENT FEATURING "HEXED"

Emagine's Lunch and Movie event featuring HEXED!

In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new magical coming-of-age saga, “Hexed,” an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (voice of Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (voice of Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever. Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad and produced by Roy Conli, Disney’s “Hexed” opens exclusively in theaters November 25, 2026.

Guests can enjoy a classic lunch of pizza, salad, and a beverage* before experiencing the new film on the big screen. With lunch and movie admission bundles together, it’s a fun way to break up the day and enjoy a little entertainment and some great food.

Cost: $22* per person includes an $8 movie ticket, pizza, and a 21oz soft drink.

Lunch Menu: Pepperoni and Cheese Pizza, House Salad and Soft Drinks

*A cash bar will be available for alcohol beverage purchases. Additional concession items will be available for purchase at the concession stand.

Theaters, dates, and showtimes are subject to change.

Visit www.Emagine-Entertainment.com for a full list of theatre locations and showtimes.