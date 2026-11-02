LUNCH & MOVIE EVENT FEATURING "THE CAT IN THE HAT"

Emagine's Lunch and Movie event featuring THE CAT IN THE HAT!

Known for taking things too far, The Cat in the Hat has one chance to prove himself and cheer up two siblings (and their curmudgeonly goldfish) after a move, without making a mess. With his imagination, heart, some childhood dreams and a Thing or 3, the Cat aims to pull off the impossible.

Guests can enjoy a delicious lunch of pizza, salad, and a beverage* before settling in for a special screening of the anticipated new release.

Cost: $22* per person includes an $8 movie ticket, pizza, and a 21oz soft drink

Lunch Menu: Pepperoni and Cheese Pizza, House Salad and Soft Drinks

*A cash bar will be available for alcohol beverage purchases. Additional concession items will be available for purchase at the concession stand.

Theaters, dates, and showtimes are subject to change.

Visit www.Emagine-Entertainment.com for a full list of theatre locations and showtimes.