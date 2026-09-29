MAESTRO by Michael Alan Herman | Michigan Professional Premiere

A Cheeky Comedy in Breeches and Bodices,

September 25 – October 18, 2026

Amadeus meets Bridgerton in this hilarious comedy of ambition, romance, and musical rivalry. When the royal maestro dies in 18th-century Vienna, two composers vie for his position. Love, pistols at dawn, and outrageous sarcasm will prove that one of them is a misunderstood genius and the other... is a maestro.