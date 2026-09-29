Maestro by Michael Alan Herman
Maestro by Michael Alan Herman
MAESTRO by Michael Alan Herman | Michigan Professional Premiere
A Cheeky Comedy in Breeches and Bodices,
September 25 – October 18, 2026
Amadeus meets Bridgerton in this hilarious comedy of ambition, romance, and musical rivalry. When the royal maestro dies in 18th-century Vienna, two composers vie for his position. Love, pistols at dawn, and outrageous sarcasm will prove that one of them is a misunderstood genius and the other... is a maestro.
Theatre NOVA
$33 General, $30 Seniors (65+), Students $20
Every week through Oct 18, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 03:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 03:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Event Supported By
Theatre NOVA
7346358450
a2theatrenova@gmail.com
Theatre NOVA
410 W Huron StAnn Arbor, Michigan 48103
7346358450
a2theatrenova@gmail.com