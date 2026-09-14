MAMA COO’S: A DECADE IN DETROIT BLOCK PARTY

Mama Coo’s is turning 10! Join us September 26 for Mama Coo’s: A Decade in Detroit, a neighborhood block party celebrating 10 years of serving looks, community, and staying power in Detroit. Spend the afternoon enjoying music, food, shopping, kids activities, giveaways, and good people. Expect a sidewalk sale from Mama Coo’s, free bike adjustments from Street Wheels Culture Spot, local food, kids crafts and snacks, a set from DJ Lluvee, and a few surprises throughout the day. Come hang out, bring a friend, shop a little, stay awhile, and celebrate 10 years with Mama Coo’s and the community!