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MAMA COO’S: A DECADE IN DETROIT BLOCK PARTY

MAMA COO’S: A DECADE IN DETROIT BLOCK PARTY

Mama Coo’s is turning 10! Join us September 26 for Mama Coo’s: A Decade in Detroit, a neighborhood block party celebrating 10 years of serving looks, community, and staying power in Detroit. Spend the afternoon enjoying music, food, shopping, kids activities, giveaways, and good people. Expect a sidewalk sale from Mama Coo’s, free bike adjustments from Street Wheels Culture Spot, local food, kids crafts and snacks, a set from DJ Lluvee, and a few surprises throughout the day. Come hang out, bring a friend, shop a little, stay awhile, and celebrate 10 years with Mama Coo’s and the community!

Mama Coo's Boutique
11:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

The Creative Fairy Godmother
3134479676
amandasweetlive@gmail.com
https://www.amandasweetlive.com/

Artist Group Info

amandasweetlive@gmail.com
Mama Coo's Boutique
1701 Trumbull
Detroit, Michigan 48216
mamacoosboutique@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/mamacoosboutique/