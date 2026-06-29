Mark Jewett & The Strategic Advisors wsg Jackamo

Mark Jewett is an insightful Michigan native storyteller who writes songs that push the boundaries of Americana into an uncommon blend of folk, rock, blues, and prog rock. In them, listeners will hear and feel honesty, gratitude, and thoughtful introspection, with doses of humor and drama to vary the pace.

Mark assembled the band known as The Strategic Advisors to record his 2nd full length album, “The Lucky One,” released in 2021. The band is comprised of some of SE Michigan’s finest musicians, including Billy Harrington (drums & vocals), Michael Harrington (pedal steel, electric & acoustic guitars), Ken Pesick (bass), Amy Petty (vocals & guitar) and Dale Grisa (keyboards). The band is extremely versatile and sonically, they make Mark’s tunes span the wide space between classic folk and epic soundscapes you might expect to hear from Pink Floyd. Somehow, it all fits together to provide an attention grabbing extravaganza.

Detroit-based indie-folk band Jackamo opens. Led by sisters Alison and Tessa Wiercioch (vocals) and Jimmy Showers (guitar), and known for their blood harmonies, acoustic textures, and lyric-driven storytelling, their sound is intimate, nostalgic, and always evolving.