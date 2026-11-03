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McBride's Call - a musical-theatre production

McBride's Call - a musical-theatre production

We invite you to experience this incredible story live onstage! Enjoy an evening filled with comedy, drama, and non-stop action, all brought to life in an energetic Broadway-style production. Inspired by the biblical story of Joseph, McBride’s Call unfolds against the rich backdrop of Victorian Ireland and London during the Great Potato Famine.

When Justin McBride is betrayed by those closest to him and forced into exile on a smuggling ship, he embarks on a life-changing journey that eventually takes him to the heights of London society. When his dreams are shattered, Justin must decide if he will answer his true calling to save his nation and mend his broken family.

Featuring soaring Irish melodies, unforgettable characters, and a powerful story, McBride’s Call is a moving celebration of grace, family, forgiveness, and restoration.
Large talented cast - beautiful sets and costumes - live orchestra

Magnify Church
Kids and students $5 Adults $15
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Magnify Church
6167451917
vmodert@magnifychurch.org

Artist Group Info

Magnify Theatre
vmodert@magnifychurch.org
Dramaseats.com
Magnify Church
6727 Kuttshill Dr NE
Rockford, Michigan 49341