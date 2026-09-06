Men’s Empowerment Weekend
Men’s Empowerment Weekend
Experience an anointed atmosphere of prayer, worship & renewal
Register now and be part of this life-changing encounter!
TEXT THE WORD 'RETREAT' TO 833-551-4603 TO REGISTER
The Cathedral of Christ Harvest Ministries
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
Christ Harvest Fellowship
313-305-4775
soulharvestmin1@outlook.com
Artist Group Info
starvirtual1@gmail.com
The Cathedral of Christ Harvest Ministries
16299 John R St.Highland Park , Michigan 48203
soulharvestministries1@outlook.org