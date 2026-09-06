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Men’s Empowerment Weekend

Men’s Empowerment Weekend

Experience an anointed atmosphere of prayer, worship & renewal
Register now and be part of this life-changing encounter!
TEXT THE WORD 'RETREAT' TO 833-551-4603 TO REGISTER

The Cathedral of Christ Harvest Ministries
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.

Event Supported By

Christ Harvest Fellowship
313-305-4775
soulharvestmin1@outlook.com
https://soulharvestmin.org

Artist Group Info

starvirtual1@gmail.com
The Cathedral of Christ Harvest Ministries
16299 John R St.
Highland Park , Michigan 48203
soulharvestministries1@outlook.org
https://soulharvestmin.org