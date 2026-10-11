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Midwest Marketing Meetup - December 17, 2026

Midwest Marketing Meetup - December 17, 2026

Midwest Marketing Meetup is a free gathering held every other month in downtown Grand Rapids. Marketers, founders, creatives and technologists from around West Michigan share one room for good conversation about the work. There is no pitch and no program to sit through. 4:30 to 6:00 PM ET in the Theater Lounge at Bamboo Grand Rapids. Registration is free: https://luma.com/qhuq89hf

Bamboo Grand Rapids, Theater Lounge
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Unicorn Flames
tim@unicornflames.com
https://www.midwestmarketingmeetup.com
Bamboo Grand Rapids, Theater Lounge
2 Fulton St W
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
https://luma.com/qhuq89hf