Midwest Marketing Meetup - December 17, 2026
Midwest Marketing Meetup - December 17, 2026
Midwest Marketing Meetup is a free gathering held every other month in downtown Grand Rapids. Marketers, founders, creatives and technologists from around West Michigan share one room for good conversation about the work. There is no pitch and no program to sit through. 4:30 to 6:00 PM ET in the Theater Lounge at Bamboo Grand Rapids. Registration is free: https://luma.com/qhuq89hf
Bamboo Grand Rapids, Theater Lounge
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Unicorn Flames
tim@unicornflames.com
Bamboo Grand Rapids, Theater Lounge
2 Fulton St WGrand Rapids, Michigan 49503