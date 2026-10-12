Crews battling two Upper Peninsula fires that forced evacuations

Firefighters are working to contain two wildfires in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, one of which has forced evacuations.

The Ridge Fire was estimated at about 256 acres as of Sunday afternoon, burning about 10 miles northwest of Marquette between County Road 510 and North Basin Drive, according to Michigan's Department of Natural Resources.

Three residences on County Road 510 have been evacuated due to the fire. The Marquette County Sheriff's Office established Negaunee Township Hall on M-35 as an evacuation center.

The Craig Lake fire is estimated at about 30 acres, according to the Michigan DNR, and is burning north of Craig Lake State Park. That fire is in "a very remote area that is also rugged terrains that is very difficult to access," the Michigan DNR said.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources An aerial view of the Craig Lake Fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

A temporary flight restriction is in place over both fires. Drones are not permitted in the area.

Fire danger is at "very high" levels in the Upper Peninsula today due to drought conditions, warm temperatures and strong winds, the Michigan DNR said.

Officials initiated the "Ready, Set, Go!" protocol for residents along North Basin Drive due to the Ridge Fire. The current status is "Set," meaning residents are encouraged to:



Monitor local media and emergency alerts.

Load vehicles with emergency bags and valuables.

Be ready to leave.

The Michigan DNR said Monday that heavy smoke may be present in Negaunee, Ishpeming, Marquette, Michigamme and surrounding areas this morning due to a shift in wind direction overnight and not as a result of significant increases in fire activity. The agency urged people in the area with certain underlying medical conditions to limit their time outdoors.

