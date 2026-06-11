MY BIG FAT SHAWARMA AND BRIGHTSIDE COLLECTIVE TEAM UP TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL YELLOW DAY WITH COMMUNITY PLANTING

My Big Fat Shawarma, the Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant known for its big, bold flavors and generous portions, and Brightside Collective, the Detroit-based nonprofit transforming spaces into vibrant people, plant and pollinator-powered ecosystems, are inviting the community to celebrate National Yellow Day with an afternoon of neighborhood beautification and environmental stewardship.

Guests of all ages are welcome to help transform three berms outside My Big Fat Shawarma’s Midtown location into a lively yellow, pollinator-friendly garden that will brighten and enhance an entire city block. No gardening experience is required.

The free community celebration includes hands-on planting, complimentary lemonade, live music, sidewalk chalk activities and more family-friendly fun.

