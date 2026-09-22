My Daddy is Haunted! - An Original Horror Comedy

Join us at the Ant Hall this October for the debut of Planet Ant's original horror comedy, My Daddy is Haunted!

A long time ago, in a small eastern European town , Sterling Mandrake (a really evil warlock), was accused of heresy and burned alive by a righteous nun trying to save the village. For 164 years his castle lay dormant, perched upon a crumbling mountain. That is until the Maplesquatch family arrives for a vacation they’ll never forget! Father Orwin, (A dorky but loving father) surprises his wife Margo (A bestselling romance author), Teenage daughter Leona (She’s going through a phase right now), and son Linus (a 10 year old yo-yo master) with a trip to an ancient castle for some family fun. But the fun soon turns to terror as something starts to happen to dear old dad.

Is that creepy painting alive? What’s with all the bugs? Is their daddy haunted? Come find out for yourself. If you dare!

Hammer Horror meets National Lampoons Vacation!

Where: Ant Hall

Dates: October 9-24 with a special Halloween show October 31st with a costume karaoke after party!

Time: Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm l Sundays 3pm

Price: $30 online l $35 at the door