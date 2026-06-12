NEI and City Institute Host June Small Business Social Hour

NEI’s Social Hour is a free monthly networking series that connects Metro Detroit small-business owners, founders and ecosystem supporters. It is co-hosted by the New Economy Initiative and City Institute at rotating neighborhood businesses across the city.

The June installment will feature networking, structured programming and a special Juneteenth celebration. Attendees will enjoy food from local businesses, including the Detroit People’s Food Co-op, while connecting with fellow entrepreneurs and small-business leaders.

WHAT:

The Small Business Social Hour series supports metro Detroit’s small-business community by fostering connections, highlighting neighborhood businesses and providing a platform for collaboration and growth. Each month, the series spotlights a different Detroit neighborhood.

WHEN:

Thursday, June 18, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m. Programming will take place from 5 to 6 p.m.

WHO:

New Economy Initiative and City Institute

Metro Detroit entrepreneurs, founders, small-business owners and ecosystem supporters.

WHERE:

Mama Imani Humphrey Banquet Hall

8324 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48202

REGISTRATION:

Capacity is limited, and advance registration is encouraged: https://app.gopassage.com/events/nei-city-institute-small-business-social-hour-series-north-end