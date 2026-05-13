NEI presents Small Business Social Hour – Downtown Hamtramck

Join the New Economy Initiative (NEI), City Institute and ProsperUs Detroit for the Small Business Social Hour Series, featuring Downtown Hamtramck. This monthly event brings together entrepreneurs, founders, small business owners and ecosystem supporters from across Metro Detroit to connect, collaborate and grow.

The series supports small businesses by fostering connections, encouraging collaboration and elevating the stories of the neighborhood businesses that drive local economic vitality.

Attendees will enjoy food and refreshments from local businesses while networking in a dynamic small business setting. The event includes structured programming from 5 to 6 p.m., with open networking before and after.

Capacity is limited. Advance registration is encouraged. Stay updated on future events by following City Institute and New Economy Initiative on social media.