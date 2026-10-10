The Next Gen Leadership Academy helps emerging and current leaders strengthen the skills they need to guide their teams and prepare for what’s next. Through practical learning and conversation, participants will explore communication, accountability, delegation, team development, and succession planning—so leadership doesn’t have to rest on one person’s shoulders.

Designed for organizations that want to develop capable leaders at every level, the academy gives participants tools they can bring back to their teams and put into practice. For registration details and a discount opportunity, contact Lisa Fisher Associates.