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NOISE - An Exhibition by Lebree Jones

NOISE - An Exhibition by Lebree Jones

This August, Detroit multidisciplinary artist and engineer Lebree Jones presents NOISE, an immersive exhibition that places analog craft, digital systems and Black futurist imagination in direct conversation. Detroit Artist Lebree Jones Transforms Office Space Gallery into an Immersive Art-and-Technology Environment.

NOISE is designed for artists, technologists, collectors, cultural leaders, internet natives, makers, dreamers and skeptics. It is also a distinctly Detroit proposition: experimental, engineered, musical and grounded in a city where industry and imagination have always shaped one another.

Office Space Gallery
Free
05:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Lebree Jones
lebree.jones@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/breezeomatic/
Office Space Gallery
2868 E. Grand Blvd
Detroit, Michigan 48202
313-478-6722
officespacegallery2868@gmail.com
https://www.mosaicproductionsllc.com/