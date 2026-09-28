Nonpartisan Candidate Community Forum Statewide

New Oakland County Black Caucus-Community Candidate Forum

10-22-26 6PM Woodlands Elite 4123 Pioneer Dr. Commerce Twp. MI 48390

THE NEW OAKLAND COUNTY BLACK CAUCUS — CANDIDATE COMMUNITY FORUM (NON-PARTISAN)

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Doors Open: 6:00 PM

Forum Begins: 6:30 PM

Location: Woodlands Elite, 4123 Pioneer Dr., Commerce Twp. , MI 48390

About This Event

The New Oakland County Black Caucus (NOCBC) invites Oakland County residents, community leaders, families, young people, business owners, and civic organizations to join us for our NON-PARTISAN Candidate Community Forum.

This forum is about information, access, civic engagement, and giving our community a stronger voice in deciding who will represent us.

As a newly organized entity, NOCBC is committed to creating meaningful opportunities for residents to connect directly with candidates and elected leaders, learn where they stand on important issues, and become more engaged in the decisions affecting our communities.

Candidates from both sides of the political aisle are being invited to participate in a respectful, informative community conversation. This is a non-partisan organization. Anyone can attend.

Statewide Races Represented

Invited candidates include individuals seeking office in the following races:

Governor, Michigan Secretary of State, United States Senate, Michigan Attorney General, Michigan Supreme Court, Oakland County Judge non incumbent contested Candidates & More...

