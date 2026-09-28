AI, automation, and other emerging technologies are changing the way nonprofits work. But how can organizations take advantage of these tools while managing the risks that come with them?

Join us for a practical conversation on how nonprofits are using technology to work more efficiently, make better decisions, and strengthen their operations. We’ll discuss real-world examples and lessons from organizations navigating technology adoption, while gaining insights into the internal controls, cybersecurity practices, and risk considerations needed to use these tools responsibly.

Facilitated by Maner Costerisan's Kyle Schafer, CPA, Principal, this session will feature a panel discussion with Tammy Hannah, MBA, OTRL, CBIS, President and CEO, Origami Rehabilitation, Rachel Siminski, VP of Operations, Cinnaire, and Karle Delo, Senior AI Strategist, Michigan Virtual. Together, they’ll share practical perspectives on adopting emerging technologies, navigating challenges, and building strategies that balance innovation with organizational needs.

Takeaways:

• Understand how AI, automation, and data-driven tools can improve efficiency, accuracy, and decision-making.

• Learn from organizations putting these technologies into practice, including successes, challenges, and change-management considerations.

• Identify key cybersecurity risks and internal controls that can help protect your organization.

• Explore how to balance innovation with staffing, funding, organizational readiness, data governance, and ethical considerations.

Ready to explore what technology can do for your nonprofit? Register today to hear from experienced leaders and gain real strategies you can put into action.

CPE credit available. Register here: https://manercpa.com/events/nonprofit-education-series-technology-efficiency-and-the-future-of-nonprofits/?utm_source=Publicom&utm_medium=ad&utm_campaign=PublicomDigitalCalendar.