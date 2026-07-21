Northville Art House Art Market
Northville Art House Art Market
Annual three-day outdoor art fair in historic downtown Northville, featuring talented artists and vendors from Michigan and beyond, live demonstrations, family activities, music, delicious food, and one-of-a-kind artwork in a vibrant celebration of creativity and community.
2026 Art Market Schedule
Friday, August 14, 3 pm – 8 pm
Saturday, August 15, 10 am – 8 pm
Sunday, August 16, 10 am – 3 pm
For artists and more information, visit https://northvillearthouse.org/artmarket/.
Downtown Northville
Every week through Aug 16, 2026.
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Friday: 03:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Friday: 03:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Event Supported By
Northville Art House
248-344-0497
office@northvillearthouse.org
Downtown Northville
Main and Center StreetsNorthville, Michigan 48167
248-344-0497
artmarket@northvillearthouse.org