Northville Art House Art Market

Annual three-day outdoor art fair in historic downtown Northville, featuring talented artists and vendors from Michigan and beyond, live demonstrations, family activities, music, delicious food, and one-of-a-kind artwork in a vibrant celebration of creativity and community.

2026 Art Market Schedule

Friday, August 14, 3 pm – 8 pm

Saturday, August 15, 10 am – 8 pm

Sunday, August 16, 10 am – 3 pm

For artists and more information, visit https://northvillearthouse.org/artmarket/.

