Find Your Way Back to Family

The Kalamazoo Civic Reader’s Theatre presents On Golden Pond, a touching and funny story about a spirited and lovable elderly couple facing their twilight years, in the Carver Studio, April 2-11, 2027.

This charming play is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who have returned to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th straight year. He is a retired professor, nearing 80, with heart palpitations and a failing memory – but still as tart-tongued, observant and eager for life as ever. Ethel, ten years younger and the perfect foil for Norman, delights in all the small things that have enriched and continue to enrich their long life together.

Filled with humor, tenderness, and moments of profound insight, On Golden Pond is a celebration of enduring relationships, the passage of time, and the beauty of life’s fleeting moments.

Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/OnGoldenPond-Tickets-Apr2-11

Flex Pass Subscriptions: https://bit.ly/KazooCivicFlexPass

Group Rates: Call (269) 343-1313 or visit: https://bit.ly/KzooCivicGroupTix

Performance Dates and Times:

• Friday, April 2, 2027, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, April 3, 2027, at 2:00 PM*

• Sunday, April 4, 2027, at 2:00 PM

• Friday, April 9, 2027, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, April 10, 2027, at 2:00 PM

• Sunday, April 11, 2027, at 2:00 PM

*April 3 at 2:00 PM (ASL Interpreted & Audio Description Services Available)

By Ernest Thompson

ON GOLDEN POND is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service. www.concordtheatricals.com