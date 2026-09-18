Online Hospice Volunteer Training
Online Hospice Volunteer Training
Online Volunteer Orientation for people in the Detroit Metro, Flint, Saginaw, and Frankenmuth areas! Sign up to get the paperwork started to be ready to attend orientation! Hospice volunteering is very rewarding and the requirements are:
• TB/Drug Tests
• Criminal Background Check (Fingerprints)
• Volunteer Orientation
What Does a Volunteer DO??
• Sit with patients to provide companionship (facility or private home)
• Play music with guitar to patients or perform for patients
• Pet Therapy - if you have a licensed pet therapy dog to visit with patients
• Record a patient's life story
• Administrative work in office
Simply reply to this email to get started! :)
Thank you!
AdvisaCare Hospice
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
AdvisaCare Hospice
248-649-5489
chickerson@advisacare.com
AdvisaCare Hospice
3290 W. Big Beaver Rd. Ste. 501Troy, Michigan 48084
248-649-5489
chickerson@advisacare.com