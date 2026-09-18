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Online Hospice Volunteer Training

Online Hospice Volunteer Training

Online Volunteer Orientation for people in the Detroit Metro, Flint, Saginaw, and Frankenmuth areas! Sign up to get the paperwork started to be ready to attend orientation! Hospice volunteering is very rewarding and the requirements are:
• TB/Drug Tests
• Criminal Background Check (Fingerprints)
• Volunteer Orientation

What Does a Volunteer DO??
• Sit with patients to provide companionship (facility or private home)
• Play music with guitar to patients or perform for patients
• Pet Therapy - if you have a licensed pet therapy dog to visit with patients
• Record a patient's life story
• Administrative work in office

Simply reply to this email to get started! :)

Thank you!

AdvisaCare Hospice
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

AdvisaCare Hospice
248-649-5489
chickerson@advisacare.com
http://www.advisacare.com
AdvisaCare Hospice
3290 W. Big Beaver Rd. Ste. 501
Troy, Michigan 48084
248-649-5489
chickerson@advisacare.com
http://www.advisacare.com