Our Own Thing Chorale presents Impact!

Concert Fundraiser Gala

Remembering

Dr. Willis C. Patterson

Founder of the Our Own Thing Chorale and the

Our Own Thing Instructional Program

Sunday, November 1, 2026 | 4:00 pm

First Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Ann Arbor

4001 Ann Arbor-Saline Road | Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Reception with refreshments follows the Concert

Early ticket purchase $75 | $100 (October 1-24)

Every Concert ticket purchased provides 2 FREE MUSIC LESSONS for an Instructional Program student

IMPACT! will feature a rich tapestry of tributes and music, reflective of Dr. Patterson's life's work. Performers include the Our Own Thing Chorale and professional artists who were former students of Patterson, as well as products of both the Chorale and Instructional Program. A celebratory reception will follow.