Our Own Thing Chorale presents Impact!
Our Own Thing Chorale presents Impact!
Concert Fundraiser Gala
Remembering
Dr. Willis C. Patterson
Founder of the Our Own Thing Chorale and the
Our Own Thing Instructional Program
Sunday, November 1, 2026 | 4:00 pm
First Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Ann Arbor
4001 Ann Arbor-Saline Road | Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Reception with refreshments follows the Concert
Early ticket purchase $75 | $100 (October 1-24)
Every Concert ticket purchased provides 2 FREE MUSIC LESSONS for an Instructional Program student
IMPACT! will feature a rich tapestry of tributes and music, reflective of Dr. Patterson's life's work. Performers include the Our Own Thing Chorale and professional artists who were former students of Patterson, as well as products of both the Chorale and Instructional Program. A celebratory reception will follow.