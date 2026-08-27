Out of the Ordinary: the work of John Ronan Architects

University of Michigan's Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning is hosting an exhibition of work by John Ronan Architects, led by alumnus John Ronan (B.S. '85) at our Liberty Annex space in downtown Ann Arbor. The exhibition will have Public Hours on Fridays (6-9pm) and Saturdays (1-4pm).

John Ronan Architects is an internationally-recognized design firm based in Chicago and comprised of dedicated design professionals committed to producing architecture of the highest quality, marked by conceptual innovation, exploration of materiality, and a rigorous attention to detail. Led by John Ronan, FAIA, the firm pursues an iterative design methodology to explore and test a wide range of ideas in order to find the response that feels intuitively correct for each situation, based on its unique site, program and context (cultural, historical, economic, social). Working across a wide range of scales and project types, there is a searching quality to the studio’s work which seeks to produce that which is compelling and memorable.