Paul Keller Orchestra - CD Release

Led by acclaimed bassist and bandleader Paul Keller, the Paul Keller Orchestra has become one of Michigan’s premier jazz ensembles, known for bringing the golden era of jazz to life with elegance, energy, and authenticity. Blending classic big band sounds with rich improvisation and masterful arrangements, the orchestra delivers a performance that feels both nostalgic and completely alive in the moment. This special CD release party promises an evening filled with sophisticated swing, smooth melodies, and the kind of musical chemistry only a seasoned jazz orchestra can create. Whether you’re a longtime jazz lover or simply looking for a unique Sunday afternoon experience, this is a rare chance to witness one of the Midwest’s most celebrated jazz groups in an intimate live setting. Expect an atmosphere full of vintage charm, incredible musicianship, and music that transports you straight into the golden age of jazz. Sunday, June 14 Doors Open at 4:00 PM $15 Tickets