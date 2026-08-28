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PitchMI Healthcare and Life Science Semifinal

PitchMI Healthcare and Life Science Semifinal

Join the MSU Research Foundation and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) for the PitchMI Healthcare and Life Science Semifinal, where five of Michigan's most promising startups will compete live for $250,000 in prize funding and the opportunity to advance to the PitchMI Championship for an additional $1 million.

PitchMI is one of the nation's largest founder-focused startup competitions, designed to identify, support, and invest in Michigan's most promising early-stage companies.

* Finalists will deliver a 7-minute pitch followed by a 5-minute Q&A with an accomplished panel of investors and industry leaders.

* One startup will earn the $250,000 in prize funding and secure its place in the PitchMI Championship.

Whether you're an entrepreneur, investor, student, researcher, business leader, or simply want a front-row seat to innovation being built right here in Michigan, you’re invited to see who will rise to the challenge — and move one step closer to becoming Michigan’s next PitchMI champion.

Reserve your spot: https://luma.com/omfpehhu

The Department at Hudson's Detroit
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Michigan State University Research Foundation and Michigan Economic Development Corporation
The Department at Hudson's Detroit
1000 Nick Gilbert Way
Detroit, Michigan 48226
https://www.hudsons-detroit.com/