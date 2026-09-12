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Practical Magic 2 Brunch & Movie

Practical Magic 2 Brunch & Movie

Enjoy a delicious buffet brunch before experience a screening of one of the newest movie releases, Practical Magic 2.
Cost: $55* per person includes an $8 movie ticket and a full brunch buffet. Alcohol and concession items are available for purchase.
Date: September 12, 2026
Time: Brunch: 11:00am / Film Begins: 12:00pm
Location: Emagine Royal Oak

Theaters, dates, and showtimes are subject to change.
Visit www.Emagine-Entertainment.com for a full list of theatre locations and showtimes.

Emagine Royal Oak
11:00 AM - 02:15 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Emagine Royal Oak
https://www.emagine-entertainment.com