Practical Magic 2 Brunch & Movie

Enjoy a delicious buffet brunch before experience a screening of one of the newest movie releases, Practical Magic 2.

Cost: $55* per person includes an $8 movie ticket and a full brunch buffet. Alcohol and concession items are available for purchase.

Date: September 12, 2026

Time: Brunch: 11:00am / Film Begins: 12:00pm

Location: Emagine Royal Oak

Theaters, dates, and showtimes are subject to change.

Visit www.Emagine-Entertainment.com for a full list of theatre locations and showtimes.