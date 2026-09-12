Practical Magic 2 Brunch & Movie
Practical Magic 2 Brunch & Movie
Enjoy a delicious buffet brunch before experience a screening of one of the newest movie releases, Practical Magic 2.
Cost: $55* per person includes an $8 movie ticket and a full brunch buffet. Alcohol and concession items are available for purchase.
Date: September 12, 2026
Time: Brunch: 11:00am / Film Begins: 12:00pm
Location: Emagine Royal Oak
Theaters, dates, and showtimes are subject to change.
Visit www.Emagine-Entertainment.com for a full list of theatre locations and showtimes.
Emagine Royal Oak
11:00 AM - 02:15 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026