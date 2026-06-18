Pride Market 2026

The second annual Pride Market returns to the Orpheum Theater on Sunday, June 28th from 1 to 6 pm, bringing together a majority LGBTQIA+ vendor alley filled with makers and creatives from across the Keweenaw. Gray Kotila and Sophie Hansen organize this event, assisted by the Whimsiqueer event collective.

This year’s market features more than twenty queer artists, growers, and producers. Shoppers will find anything from the practical to the whimsical, including produce, baked goods, books, art, soap, jewelry, plushies, tarot, plant starts, garments, and more. Every item is grown, written, sewn, drawn, forged, woven, or otherwise made by the vendors themselves. The market does not allow generative AI products.

Organizers say the heart of the event is the sense of belonging it creates. Pride Market offers a safe and inclusive space for all ages, identities, and backgrounds. It highlights the queer creatives and producers who help make the Keweenaw a vibrant and welcoming place to live. Visitors can expect a joyful, community-centered atmosphere where everyone is invited to browse, celebrate local talent, and meet local farmers and

makers.

“We’re really excited about this year. The event expanded again and has a great variety of vendors, both new and returning,” Kotila says of the second annual Pride Market. “We hope you’ll stop by and see what everyone has been up to in their studios, offices, farms and kitchens. Come say hi!”