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Prison Creative Arts Project Art Sale

Prison Creative Arts Project Art Sale

Join us for an art sale to raise money for the 31st Annual Exhibition of Artists in Michigan Prisons. This sale will feature artwork from our donated art collection, a collection of artwork created by incarcerated artists. Contributing artists have all been featured in previous annual exhibitions and chose to donate these works to PCAP for classes, external exhibitions, or fundraisers. All proceeds from this sale support travel to all Michigan prisons, artwork photography and preparation, exhibit installation, and events for the 31st Annual Exhibition.

Art Sale Dates and Locations:

December 4th, 3:00-8:00pm
Duderstadt Center
2281 Bonisteel Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI 48109
Room 1180

December 5th, 3:00-8:00pm
Michigan Union
530 S State St, Ann Arbor, MI 48109
Kuenzel Room

Online Sale: December 4th-6th
The URL for the online sale will be available on the PCAP website. More details and times coming soon!

Michigan Union, Kuenzel Room
03:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Dec 05, 2026.

Event Supported By

Prison Creative Arts Project (PCAP)
www.prisonarts.org
Michigan Union, Kuenzel Room
530 South State St.
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109