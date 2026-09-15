Public Lecture: Alex Puz

Join Cranbrook Academy of Art on Thursday, October 1 at 6pm for a free, public lecture with Visiting Artist Alex Puz. Puz’s painting practice focuses on color study, optics, and linear abstraction to explore the gap between emotion and cognition. Puz’s process-oriented painting practice systematizes color and line, resulting in dense and ornate chromatic fields. He is currently based in Baltimore, MD.

Alex Puz is a 2017 Rema Hort Mann Foundation Nominee and 2022 recipient of the YPEI Teaching Fellowship. He has taught at Maryland Institute College of Art and University of New Haven. He was a Cohort 05 Studio Fellow in Titus Kaphar’s NXTHVN fellowship in New Haven, CT and participated in the 2025 Interdisciplinary Art and Theory Program in New York City.

His work has been written about in Vogue Magazine, The Yale Daily News, liveart.io and New American Paintings. His work is included in the collection of The U.S. Department of State, JP Morgan Chase and Yale Health. Selected exhibitions include This is Not a Retreat at The Ford Foundation (NYC), Double Down at The Campus (NY), Vibrant Matters at Jeffrey Deitch Gallery (NYC), Elán Vital at MoCA CT, Spirit Rift at Underdonk (NYC), and Forgetting is Remembering in Seoul, Korea with Gallery Simon.